Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Earns Neutral Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$42.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EIF. Cormark boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exchange Income currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.35.

EIF stock opened at C$39.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$23.20 and a twelve month high of C$41.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.55.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$301.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 2.8900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.67%.

In other Exchange Income news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.60, for a total value of C$208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$513,260.80.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

