Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,870 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,231 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 4.6% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTU opened at $435.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $271.54 and a one year high of $436.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $408.27 and a 200 day moving average of $383.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.91.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

