Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,073,681.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Insiders have sold a total of 232,592 shares of company stock worth $8,613,386 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE COLD opened at $37.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 87.89, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.21%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.