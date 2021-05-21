Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,676,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $3,837,000. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,738,000. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,707 shares of company stock worth $21,677,618 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $694.71 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $498.08 and a 52-week high of $712.41. The stock has a market cap of $131.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $654.13 and its 200 day moving average is $639.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price target (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.29.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.