Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 170 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $816,000.

VO stock opened at $229.79 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $153.06 and a twelve month high of $234.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.32 and its 200-day moving average is $214.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

