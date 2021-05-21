Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,663 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 55.7% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in FedEx by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 467,711 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $132,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,010,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 48.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 228,189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $64,815,000 after purchasing an additional 74,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in FedEx by 14.0% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 30,739 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FDX opened at $309.05 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $114.92 and a 1 year high of $317.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.68 and a 200 day moving average of $273.02.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.30.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

