Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,195 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $75.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.58 and its 200-day moving average is $70.68.

