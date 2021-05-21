Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Experian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of EXPGY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.48. 79,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,086. Experian has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.65.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

