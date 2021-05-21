Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stake Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $22,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Exponent by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Exponent by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exponent news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent stock opened at $92.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 0.32. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.91 and a 1 year high of $102.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.49.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. Analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

