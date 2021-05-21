Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 306 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 19.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $318.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.13. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $331.81. The stock has a market cap of $903.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total transaction of $16,537,787.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,897,227 shares of company stock valued at $563,605,072. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

