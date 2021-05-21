Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Glenn A. Sampson Sells 21,753 Shares

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 21,753 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $690,222.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Fathom stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,347. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Research analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTHM. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Fathom by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Fathom during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fathom during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTHM shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

