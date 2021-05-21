FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $351.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $336.00 to $351.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FDX. Vertical Research began coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $316.30.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $313.27. 18,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,925. The company has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $114.92 and a fifty-two week high of $317.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.