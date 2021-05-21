Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 45,915 Shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,915 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VYNE Therapeutics were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 2,291.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 63,547 shares during the period. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.97. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. On average, analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $3,670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. VYNE Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

