Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Redburn Partners

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by research analysts at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.43.

Get Ferrari alerts:

NYSE:RACE opened at $208.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.30 and a 200 day moving average of $208.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $157.82 and a 52 week high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.