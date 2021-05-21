Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.83 and last traded at $49.83. Approximately 15 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.77.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,477,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,477,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $422,000.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit