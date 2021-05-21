Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.83 and last traded at $49.83. Approximately 15 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.77.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,477,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,477,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $422,000.

