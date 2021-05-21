Fifth Third Bancorp Has $144.32 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,902,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,186 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $144,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.4% in the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 15,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 257.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 87,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 62,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.07. The company had a trading volume of 470,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,326,736. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $80.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.21.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

