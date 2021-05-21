Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 44,220 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,220 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $96,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 375.2% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 57,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 45,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 60,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,796,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $201.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.53. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 85.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

