Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 11,253 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 618,434 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,253 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $73,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2,908.7% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 11.7% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Medtronic by 21.2% during the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,141 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

MDT traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.33. 26,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,597,234. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company has a market cap of $173.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

