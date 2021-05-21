Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 829,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,953 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $117,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.3% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,409,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,201,000 after acquiring an additional 87,411 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.9% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 194,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,463,000 after acquiring an additional 20,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.54. The stock had a trading volume of 91,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,532,211. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $203.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.23 and its 200 day moving average is $141.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

