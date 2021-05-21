Financial Comparison: Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) and Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB)

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) and Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lion and Dun & Bradstreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion 8.87% 13.45% 7.96% Dun & Bradstreet -20.69% 2.95% 0.67%

72.6% of Dun & Bradstreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dun & Bradstreet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lion and Dun & Bradstreet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion $3.19 billion 2.12 $189.15 million $0.65 35.69 Dun & Bradstreet $1.41 billion 6.65 -$560.00 million N/A N/A

Lion has higher revenue and earnings than Dun & Bradstreet.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lion and Dun & Bradstreet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion 0 0 0 0 N/A Dun & Bradstreet 0 5 12 0 2.71

Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus target price of $29.33, indicating a potential upside of 34.56%. Given Dun & Bradstreet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dun & Bradstreet is more favorable than Lion.

About Lion

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products. It also provides Antipyretic analgesics, eye drops and eye care products, cold medicines, gargles, cold relief products, topical anti-inflammatory analgesics, antidiarrheal and gastrointestinal medicines, health tonic drinks and vitamin supplements, acne and anti-drowsiness medicines, and dermatologic agents. In addition, the company offers fabric care products, such as laundry detergent, delicate detergent, prewash treatment, stain remover, bleach, and fabric softener; clothing care products; household cleaners; kitchen cleanup products comprises dishwashing detergents and antibacterial and deodorizing products; and food preparation products. Further, it provides health and beauty food products consisting of supplements and health tonic drinks; specialty chemicals, which include fat and oil, and carbon products, surfactants, fatty-acid nitrogen derivatives, chemical agents for rubber and construction, etc.; pet supplies, including sanitary products and pet oral, body, laundry, and room care products; and gift and special order products. Lion Corporation was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Credibility, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; and D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting. The company also provides risk and compliance solutions comprising D&B Compass, a cloud-based workflow management solution; D&B Supplier Risk Manager that provides insights to help certify, monitor, analyze, and mitigate risk across the supply chain; D&B Onboard to provide comprehensive insights into businesses to facilitate global KYC/AML compliance, as well as to minimize financial, legal, and reputational risk exposure; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership. In addition, it offers sales and marketing solutions, such as D&B Connect, a self-service data management platform; D&B Optimizer, an integrated data management solution; D&B Master Data to understand business relationships and leverage that intelligence in the organization; D&B Hoovers, a sales intelligence solution; D&B Lattice, a customer data platform; D&B Audience Targeting that helps clients to reach the right audiences with the right messages; D&B Visitor Intelligence, which turns web visitors into leads; and D&B Direct that delivers valuable customer insights into CRMs, marketing automation, and other marketing applications for on-demand business intelligence through an API. The company was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Star Parent L.P.

