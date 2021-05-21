Financial Contrast: Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) and Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA)

Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) and Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Diginex alerts:

This table compares Diginex and Baltic International USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diginex N/A N/A -$840,000.00 ($0.11) -50.18 Baltic International USA N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Diginex shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Baltic International USA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Diginex has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baltic International USA has a beta of 41.27, meaning that its stock price is 4,027% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Diginex and Baltic International USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diginex N/A -16.86% -1.44% Baltic International USA N/A N/A -849.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Diginex and Baltic International USA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diginex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Baltic International USA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diginex presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 117.39%. Given Diginex’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Diginex is more favorable than Baltic International USA.

Diginex Company Profile

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQUOS, a cryptocurrency exchange for the professional and individual investors; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a hot and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Diginex Access, a front-to-back integrated trading platform that provides trading and portfolio management solutions to institutional and professional retail clients. It also provides asset management services under the Bletchley Park Asset Management name; and securitization advisory, origination, and distribution services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Baltic International USA Company Profile

Baltic International USA, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to investigate and acquire a target company or business seeking to become a publicly held corporation. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Diginex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diginex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.