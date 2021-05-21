Financial Contrast: Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Omni Financial Services alerts:

Omni Financial Services has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Omni Financial Services and Capital One Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Capital One Financial $33.77 billion 2.11 $5.55 billion $12.09 13.05

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Omni Financial Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Omni Financial Services and Capital One Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omni Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Capital One Financial 0 2 13 0 2.87

Capital One Financial has a consensus target price of $145.31, suggesting a potential downside of 7.92%. Given Capital One Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than Omni Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Omni Financial Services and Capital One Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A Capital One Financial 4.08% 3.05% 0.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats Omni Financial Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omni Financial Services Company Profile

OMNI Financial Services, Inc. provides various financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and business owners. The company offers deferred annuities, fixed annuities, and immediate annuities; and group medical, key employee, survivor life, disability, fixed life, long term care, and term life insurance products. It also provides college funding, retirement, and estate planning services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafÃ©s, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Omni Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omni Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.