First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,720 at Peel Hunt

First Derivatives (LON:FDP) had its price objective lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an add rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of LON FDP opened at GBX 2,265 ($29.59) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,772.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,902.03. First Derivatives has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,165 ($28.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,625 ($47.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £627.79 million and a P/E ratio of 43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

