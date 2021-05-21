First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,469,169 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.74% of First Financial Bankshares worth $89,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 528.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $48,499,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,423,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,663,000 after purchasing an additional 238,024 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,552,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,617,000 after purchasing an additional 222,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 129,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.78. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.96.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.18 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

