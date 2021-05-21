First National Bank of Omaha Boosts Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $13,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,360 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $166,008,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.4% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 552,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,606,000 after buying an additional 241,140 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,202,000 after buying an additional 234,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,619,000 after buying an additional 174,325 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $160.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.02 and a 52-week high of $167.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

BR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.