First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,068 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,728 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $136,845,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $132,324,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,044.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 754,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,896,000 after buying an additional 688,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $199.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.40 and a 200 day moving average of $180.74. The company has a market cap of $191.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.