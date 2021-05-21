First National Bank of Omaha Sells 396 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.3% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Facebook were worth $24,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total transaction of $16,537,787.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,897,227 shares of company stock worth $563,605,072. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

NASDAQ FB opened at $318.61 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $331.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $309.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.13.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

