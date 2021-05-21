First National Bank of Omaha Sells 816 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 0.9% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Accenture by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 408.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $283.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.95 and its 200 day moving average is $262.05. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $191.13 and a fifty-two week high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.