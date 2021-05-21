First National Bank of Omaha Sells 9,582 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,582 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $563,208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,593,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,457,000 after acquiring an additional 29,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dollar General by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after acquiring an additional 914,802 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Dollar General by 24.8% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,353,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,658,000 after acquiring an additional 467,900 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,161,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,470,000 after acquiring an additional 104,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DG. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.09.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $204.12 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

