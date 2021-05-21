First National Trust Co Cuts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First National Trust Co decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,341 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,238,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,137,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,219,000 after acquiring an additional 989,433 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $127.09 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $120.25 and a 12 month high of $128.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.50.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

