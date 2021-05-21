First National Trust Co Sells 1,118 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First National Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $51.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $48.33. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $52.34.

