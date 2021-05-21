First National Trust Co Sells 2,648 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First National Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after acquiring an additional 802,832 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,344,232,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,819,000 after purchasing an additional 83,003 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,825,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,365,000 after purchasing an additional 179,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,859,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,587,000 after purchasing an additional 47,269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $253.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.22 and a 200-day moving average of $242.82. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $177.93 and a 12-month high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

