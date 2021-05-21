First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRI) Trading Down 0.1%

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRI)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.71. 12,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 21,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.22.

