Flow (FLOW) Market Cap Achieves $625.56 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $14.74 or 0.00039698 BTC on major exchanges. Flow has a total market capitalization of $625.56 million and approximately $137.37 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded down 41.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00064165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.49 or 0.00397134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.02 or 0.00201993 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004144 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.55 or 0.00895398 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00029591 BTC.

About Flow

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 42,429,369 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars.

