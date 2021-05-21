Flowchain (FLC) Trading 44.1% Lower Over Last Week

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 21st. Over the last week, Flowchain has traded down 44.1% against the U.S. dollar. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $19,553.66 and approximately $100,425.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flowchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00070826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00016749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $387.06 or 0.01031231 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00098632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,501.40 or 0.09328631 BTC.

About Flowchain

FLC is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

