Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Fluor worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fluor by 167.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLR shares. Vertical Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

FLR stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

