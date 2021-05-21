Flux Price Tops $0.18 (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Flux has a market capitalization of $26.41 million and approximately $468,610.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded 37% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.01 or 0.00428893 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $104.16 or 0.00280943 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.44 or 0.00168424 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00012653 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004534 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 150,442,588 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

