Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.90 EPS

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

Shares of FL traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.86. 95,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,128. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.41. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Foot Locker from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Williams Financial Group began coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.04.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

