Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 552,074 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 86,905 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $12.49 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

