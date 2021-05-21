Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone stock opened at $1,471.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,471.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,269.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,074.45 and a one year high of $1,542.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,481.14.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.