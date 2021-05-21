Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys Shares of 12,300 MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 22,876.5% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGP opened at $35.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.80 and a beta of 0.76. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $36.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.98%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

