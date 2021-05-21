Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $290,000 Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 12.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in DaVita were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 34.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 8.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 15.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 29.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 124.2% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $123.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.38 and its 200-day moving average is $111.81. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $75.30 and a one year high of $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $241,939.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $631,940.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $3,306,417.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,716 shares in the company, valued at $48,608,849.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,571 shares of company stock worth $4,451,585. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

