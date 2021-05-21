Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,674,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock opened at $97.98 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $71.90 and a 52-week high of $99.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.81.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.