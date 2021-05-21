Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 217 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,551 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $191,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $59.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.83. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $28.31 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

