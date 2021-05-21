Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Stock Holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNOM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,493,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 203,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNOM. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Simmons upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Shares of VNOM opened at $17.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.38.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 769.23%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

