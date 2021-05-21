Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 23,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 683,333 shares.The stock last traded at $152.84 and had previously closed at $150.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 108.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNV. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.