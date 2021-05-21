Frank E. Burkhead Buys 1,000 Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Frank E. Burkhead bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.40 per share, for a total transaction of $23,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of HWBK opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.52. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average is $21.34.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hawthorn Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.
Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; and commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.
