Frank E. Burkhead Buys 1,000 Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Frank E. Burkhead bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.40 per share, for a total transaction of $23,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HWBK opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.52. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average is $21.34.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 29,445 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 325.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 271.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 87.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hawthorn Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; and commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.