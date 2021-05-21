Frank J. Williams Sells 20,000 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $22.35.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. Analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $155,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.73.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.