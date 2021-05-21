Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Shares Gap Down to $45.31

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.31, but opened at $43.02. Freedom shares last traded at $43.79, with a volume of 126 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Freedom during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Freedom by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Freedom during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Freedom by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Freedom during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

