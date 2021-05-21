Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FCX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.41.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of FCX stock opened at $41.22 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -457.95 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,142,276 shares of company stock valued at $75,294,613 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.